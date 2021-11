APH: 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#792 – #817) & low-risk exposure

There are 230 cases in the Algoma District. New cases are: 21 – Sault Ste. Marie and area, and 5 – Central & East Algoma. 16 individuals are currently hospitalized.

APH is advising of a low-risk exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who was at Shooters Lounge, located at 68 Dennis St, in Sault Ste. Marie on the following dates and times to follow public health guidance.

November 13 & 14, 2021, between 11:00 am – 2:00 am (opening until close)

November 15, 2021, between 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 pm

Any individual who was present on the date and times listed in the potential low-risk exposure is asked to:

Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.

for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure. Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.

immediately if symptoms develop. Seek testing if symptoms occur.

Details of the confirmed cases: