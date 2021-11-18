In-Person Worship Services will continue on November 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Reign of Christ Sunday, All are Welcome. Covid-19 protocols will be followed.
Sat. Nov. 20 PRAYER SHAWL 3 p.m.
.
The U.C.W. request that all donations for the next Thrift Shop be held at home as no date has been set yet.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Happenings at Wawa First United – November 18 - November 18, 2021
- SSM Police Charge Wawa Man with Luring and Invitation to Sexual Touching - November 18, 2021
- Ladies Curling Standings – November 17 - November 18, 2021