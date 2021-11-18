Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United – November 18

In-Person Worship Services will continue on November 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Reign of Christ Sunday, All are Welcome. Covid-19 protocols will be followed.

Sat. Nov. 20   PRAYER  SHAWL 3 p.m.
The U.C.W. request  that all donations for the next Thrift Shop be held at home as no date has been set yet.
