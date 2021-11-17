From the Branch – November 17

Our Remembrance Service at the arena was scaled down but it worked out fine. Comrade Eric Mitrikas did a fine job at centre ice. Also our Chaplain was well to be heard and I am sure everyone enjoyed it and left happy.

I enjoyed my birthday and it was nice to have some time with my family and friends at the Legion lounge for a small celebration of my 91st birthday.

We hope that Covid19 will pass soon so things can go back to normal. In the meantime, let us support our Branch and visit the lounge when it is open and bring a friend.

The sergeant growled at the young soldier..” I did not see you at camouflage training this morning”.

“ Thank You very much Sir!”

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes, you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.