Morning News – November 13

Weather

A few flurries ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High plus 1. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 113 active cases, and 7 hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Batchewana First Nation has begun into a two-week lockdown, effective yesterday, Friday, November 12th, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Algoma district at well as its own community. The lockdown will remain in place until Nov. 28.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General has confirmed there are currently 12 cases of COVID-19 associated with the Algoma Treatment and Remand Centre.

Sault Area Hospital is monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak (three (3) cases in a medical unit of the facility.

Tenaris Algoma Tubes has stated that seven of its employees at Tenaris Algoma Tubes have tested positive for COVID-19.

News Tidbits:

From Wesdome Gold Mines: Our Eagle River Complex has had a presence in Wawa for over 30 years, and this summer we were proud to partner with the Municipality to complete upgrades to the overhead lighting system at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre.

This project included the installation of LED lighting, significantly reducing the facility’s energy usage and costs.

Mayor Povenzano has invited the new Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Carolyn Bennett, to Sault Ste. Marie to see for herself the state and depth of the opioid crisis.