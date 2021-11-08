Algoma Public Health has reported four (4) new cases of COVID-19 (#567 – #570), all from Sault Ste. Marie and area (Sunday, November 7th, 2021).
Two cases are of close contact, two are of unknown. All cases are self-isolating. There is 62 cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District at this time.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Area Road Conditions – Nov. 8 at 6:25 a.m. - November 8, 2021
- APH: 4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#567 – #570) - November 8, 2021
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Sault ) OPEN - November 6, 2021