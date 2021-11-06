Morning News – November 6

Weather

Cloudy with 30 percent chance of drizzle this morning. A few showers beginning near noon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 9. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – A few showers ending late this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Fog patches developing before morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low plus 4.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 55 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News tidbits:

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back tonight before you go to sleep. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m.

Congratulations to Angelo Ritrovato of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario who won the $140,195 jackpot in the Sault Area Hospital Foundation’s (SAHF) October electronic and online 50/50 draw.