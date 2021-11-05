Morning News – November 5

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 this afternoon. High 9. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low plus 5.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 49 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News tidbits:

Congratulations to Francine Ubriaco-Gassi. She won $24,058 in the ARCH Hospice 50/50 draw.

Announcements: