Morning News – November 5

Nov 5, 2021 at 07:56
Weather
A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 this afternoon. High 9. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low plus 5.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
There are 49 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.
News tidbits:
Congratulations to Francine Ubriaco-Gassi. She won $24,058 in the ARCH Hospice 50/50 draw.
Announcements:
