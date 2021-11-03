Northern Ontario MPs call on Liberals to reverse cuts to help for people

The NDP MPs in Northern Ontario, Carol Hughes (Algoma—Manitoulin—Kapuskasing) and Charlie Angus (Timmins – James Bay) are calling on Justin Trudeau to get back to work before November 22 and to reverse his decision to take away help for Canadians to get through the pandemic in the middle of the fourth wave.

“Now more than ever, people need a federal government that is there to help them get by. Why has the Liberal government cut support for people when the pandemic is still ongoing?,” said Hughes. “The Liberals need to reverse their decision to cut the CRB benefit to make sure families can afford to pay their bills and put food on the table.”

At least 900,000 people discovered last week that their benefits would be eliminated and replaced with a patchwork solution, but details still need to be released and it’s unclear if those people would even be eligible. New Democrats have committed to push to extend help for people like the CRB until we are no longer in a pandemic.

“The past nineteen months have been extremely hard on families in Northern Ontario and across Canada. Emergency supports like CRB have helped people keep food on the tables and pay their bills,” said Angus. “The pandemic is not over, many businesses have been forced to close and people are still looking for jobs. There is no reason these benefits should have been cut.”