Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United Church – November 3

In-Person Worship Services will continue on November  07, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.  All are Welcome. Covid-19 protocols will be followed.
Prayer Shawl will meet on Sat. Nov. 6 at 3:00 p.m.
U.C.W. will meet at 7 p.m. Mon. Nov. 8
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*