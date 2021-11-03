In-Person Worship Services will continue on November 07, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. All are Welcome. Covid-19 protocols will be followed.
Prayer Shawl will meet on Sat. Nov. 6 at 3:00 p.m.
U.C.W. will meet at 7 p.m. Mon. Nov. 8
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Happenings at Wawa First United Church – November 3 - November 3, 2021
- Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention invites submissions to “A Moment of Reflection” - November 3, 2021
- Harte Gold Announces Third Quarter Results - November 3, 2021