South Porcupine OPP Investigate Fatal Collision on Hwy 144

On November 2, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., members of the South Porcupine Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious single motor vehicle collision on Highway 144 in Paudash Township, approximately 25 kilometers south of Highway 560.
It has been confirmed that one person has died as a result of the collision.
The OPP Technical Collision Investigators have been called to assist with the investigation.
The highway remains closed.
The investigation is still on-going. Further information will be released as it becomes available.
