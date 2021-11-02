South Porcupine OPP Investigate Fatal Collision on Hwy 144

On November 2, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., members of the South Porcupine Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious single motor vehicle collision on Highway 144 in Paudash Township, approximately 25 kilometers south of Highway 560.

It has been confirmed that one person has died as a result of the collision.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigators have been called to assist with the investigation.

The highway remains closed.

The investigation is still on-going. Further information will be released as it becomes available.