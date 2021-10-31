Breaking News

APH: 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#530 – #540)

Algoma Public Health reported eleven (11) new cases­­ of COVID-19 (#530 – #540), all from Sault Ste. Marie and area on October 30th. All cases are of close contact, and are self-isolating. Nine (9) were tested on October 30th, and three (3) were tested on October 31st.

