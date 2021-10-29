Manitoulin OPP make arrest after traffic stop

On October 14, 2021 members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting traffic enforcement in the Town of Espanola.

Officers conducted a traffic stop of a motor vehicle on Public Road in the Town of Espanola. The driver was found to be impaired and was transported to the Espanola Detachment.

As a result of the investigation, 38-year-old Christian GAUVIN from Espanola, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

Operation While Impaired- Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired- Blood Drug Concentration, contrary to section 320.14(1)(c) of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs, contrary to section 4(1), contrary to section 4(1)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on December 6, 2021.

The OPP reminds motorists that any amount of alcohol or drug can impair one’s ability to drive. If you observe a suspected impaired driver, please call 911 or contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.