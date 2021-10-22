MILLER, Charles “Chuck”

We are saddened to announce the unexpected passing of Chuck on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 in his 67th year. Predeceased by his parents Charlie Miller and Valma Wootton. He will be remembered with warm hearts by the many people that knew him. He is survived by his brothers Herb Miller (Judy) and Dave Wootton (Nancy), his sisters Diane Siegwart (Don) and Cris Schryer (Randy) and is predeceased by his brother Ray Beland. Chuck will also be lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Jake and Jude; Cassandra and Edward; Sarah and Don Jr.; Debbie and Lisa; Demian.

Chuck was born in Wawa, Ontario. The community of Wawa always had a special place in Chuck’s heart. No matter where he was, Wawa was always home. He worked in many areas such as construction, drywall, painting, just to name a few. He was known by many as the local handyman. He was always willing to lend a hand and help others when he was able.

Chuck has requested that no funeral service be held, and his ashes will be returned to Wawa at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Diabetes Canada. Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

Death is nothing at all, it does not count.

I have only slipped away into the next room.

All is well.