Between the Covers – October 20

This week’s New Books are “The Good Lie” by A. R. Torre, “We are the Brennans” by Tracey Lange, “The Reading List” by Sara Nisha Adams and “Dark Roads” by Chevy Stevens!

This week’s New Movies are “A Quiet Place Part II” starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, “Ordinary Love” starring Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville, “The Little Things” starring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek and “Bad Education” starring Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney. In the Children’s section we have “Norm of the North” with Rob Schneider and Ken Jeong.

STAFF PICK OF THE WEEK:

Our Staff Pick of the Week is “The First Lady” by James Patterson and Brendan Dubois.

(from book jacket) “Sir, the First Lady … has gone rogue.”

President Tucker is caught up in a media firestorm. The scandal of his affair has sent shockwaves through his re-election campaign, and threatens to derail everything he has worked for. To win the vote, he needs the First Lady to stand by his side.

But Grace Tucker has a mind of her own.

After years of compromise, unfulfilled promises, deception and betrayal, Grace refuses to give in to her husband’s demands. Escaping the city and her Secret Service agents, she is officially off the radar.

But did the First Lady run away? Or is she in far greater danger than anyone could have imagined?

HAPPY ONTARIO PUBLIC LIBRARY WEEK (OCTOBER 17-23,2021):

Ontario Public Library week (OPLW) is an opportunity to recognize, promote and showcase the programs, services and accomplishments of Ontario’s public libraries. This year’s OPLW theme is “One card, one million possibilities / Une carte, un million de possibilités.”

COVID-19 has demonstrated the critical importance of public libraries to communities across the province. Ontario’s public libraries have worked tirelessly to meet the evolving and rapidly changing needs of the people they serve.

The Wawa Public Library will be busy celebrating OPLW with a few events to bring awareness of your Public Library and the services we offer. Help us celebrate OPLW by showing us how much you love your library. Take a picture of you with your library card and we will enter your name in for a draw. Email pictures to [email protected] or send via facebook to our Wawa Public Library Page. There will be a prize for children and a prize for adults so everyone can participate. If you don’t have a library card, it is the perfect time to get one. Come on in to the library or go to our website at wawa.olsn.ca and download a registion form.

The library has too many used books so all print books are on sale! In honour of OPLW we are having a $2.00 a bag book sale. Come on into the library, we will give you a bag and it is your job to fill it up! We also have a used DVDs and Blu-rays for sale and well as Audio Books. Check it out.

Help us give back to our community by filling the food bank. We are offering FOOD FOR FINES coupons. When you bring in non-perishable food items, we give you TRIPLE library coupons ($2.00 each) to apply toward any future library fines.

All of these activities will continue until October 29th, 2021. So, if you haven’t been to the library in a while, why not come in and check it out!

We are now able to convert VHS-C cassettes to DVD! These are the small cassettes that fit in a video camera. Thank you to a patron who donated the VHS-C cassette adapter. Please call the Circulation Desk for more details.

COVID-19 – Masks must be worn covering mouth, nose and chin. Everyone must sanitize their hands before entering the library. All returned materials must be placed in the Drop Box for quarantine. We ask that if you are not feeling well, to NOT come into the library. For those who can’t wear masks or for whatever reason cannot comply with AHU recommended measures, we are happy to continue curbside pickup! Please be sure to check in at the circulation desk so that we can complete contact tracing.

All library materials go through a sanitization process before they are checked out to the public. When materials are returned through the Book Drop, we are using gloves to handle items and then place them in a box for quarantine. When materials are removed from quarantine, they are checked in and wiped down with 70% alcohol solution and then returned to the collection, ready to be checked out again!