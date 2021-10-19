Morning News – October 19

Weather

Sunny. High 18. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness late this evening. Low plus 2.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 6 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

85,735 people (74.9%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated (Last Updated: 2:40 PM, October 18, 2021).

News Tidbits:

The Sault Greyhounds won 2 of their three games this past weekend. They play in SSM tomorrow night against the Sudbury Wolves.

Blue Rodeo is releasing a new album December 3rd – the first single was released this morning, When you were wild.

The Ontario government is investing $9.8 million to support planning for a new state-of-the-art acute care hospital in Windsor and Essex County.

Announcements:

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, to make an announcement about the province’s annual flu immunization campaign at 9:30 a.m. in Toronto.

Ross Romano, Minister of Government and Consumer Services, will be joined by Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, to make an announcement about supporting businesses and not-for-profits at 1 p.m. in Toronto.