Register now for Upcoming Curling Season

The Wawa Curling Club is getting ready for the upcoming season and holding two registration nights on October 18 and 19th from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This is for all leagues and spares, with new curlers and spares welcome. Entry is through the Curling Lounge side door (on the east side of the MMCC building – beside the propane bottles).

In good news for curlers – the fees remain the same as previous years, with the League offsetting insurance costs and the 20% increase in ice fees from the Municipality.

Remember that registrants must provide proof of double vaccination.

If you have any questions, please contact

Men’s Curling – Jim Hoffmann (C) 705-852-1274

Ladies Curling – Danette Mathias (H) 705-856-4432

Mixed Curling – Tom Terris (W) 705-856-2927

Curling Organizer – Diane Spencer (H) 705-856-4408

Online Registration is available, please contact any of the above for Information