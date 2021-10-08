Morning News – October 8

Weather – Fog Advisory



Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 17. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing late this evening. Temperature steady near 15.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 9(1) active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

84,072 people (73.5%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated (Last Updated: 2:10 PM, October 6, 2021).

News Tidbits:

Gas prices are rising… again. Gas is now 1.509 in Wawa.

Algoma Public Health (APH) is warning of fraudulent calls being made to businesses by an individual claiming to be employed by APH. This individual is providing false information regarding the Reopening Ontario Act and threatening to close businesses.

“If your business is contacted by someone who you do not recognize that is claiming to be from Algoma Public Health, please consider asking for the caller’s name and position at the agency, along with their APH extension to call us at APH to verify,” said Nicole Lindahl, Supervisor of COVID-19 response at Algoma Public Health. “If someone approaches your business claiming to be from Algoma Public Health, all legitimate staff can produce identification cards, and Public Health Inspectors or Enforcement Officers can produce their badge.”

If businesses are in doubt about an inspector, they are encouraged to call Algoma Public Health at 705-759-5286 to check if an inspector is employed by APH.

Announcements:

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, will be joined by Jane McKenna, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues, and Robin Martin, MPP for Eglinton-Lawrence, to make an announcement at 9 a.m.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.