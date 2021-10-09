Morning News – October 9

Weather – Fog Advisory



Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 18. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 14.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 9(1) active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

84,449 people (73.5%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated (Last Updated: 3:10 PM, October 8, 2021).

News Tidbits:

Gas prices are rising… again. Gas is now 145.9 – 1.509 in Wawa. NDP Consumer Protection critic Terence Kernaghan (London North Centre) has written to Doug Ford urging immediate action to address the rising cost of fuel.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 will demolish its 54-year-old landmark building on Great Northern Road. In it’s place the Legion is planning to build a nine-storey 107 unit apartment building with a new branch on the ground floor.

The Ontario Hockey League will be welcoming 100 percent capacity, fully vaccinated crowds beginning today, Saturday, Oct. 9.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.