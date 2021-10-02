Morning News – October 2

Weather

Showers ending this morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 16. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this evening. Low 12.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 6 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today. Three cases are in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

83,503 people (73%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated (Last Updated: 2:58 PM, October 1, 2021).

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 2

The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 10 2 2 6

The wildland fire hazard is mainly low to moderate across the northwest region with areas of high hazard in the districts of Red Lake, Kenora and Fort Frances.

News Tidbits:

There may be traffic delays south of Wawa (Fenton/Treeby) as a vehicle is removed from the ditch this morning.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.