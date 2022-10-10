MATHIEU, Béatrice (née Fréchette)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Béatrice Mathieu, née Fréchette, on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022, at the age of 83 in Hearst after a long illness. Béatrice was born in Hallebourg, Ontario to parents Paul-Edmond Fréchette and Bernadette Hébert. She lived in Hearst and Val D’Or before moving to Wawa in the 1960s and returned to Hearst many years after the passing of her husband Maurice.

She is survived by her sons Marcel Mathieu (late Maria Nooyens) of Sudbury and Michel Mathieu of Toronto, grandchildren Kimberly and Jason both of Sudbury, and great-grandchild Jayson of Sudbury. She is also survived by sisters Françoise (late Pierre Roussy), Yvonne (late Rénald Leduc), Andrée (Michel Beaulieu), Rita (Jean-Noel Caouette), and Louise, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sister Monique (Réal Mathieu) and her loving husband, Maurice Mathieu. She also leaves behind her loving companion Raynald Bouffard of Hearst, and his daughters and grandchildren.

Béatrice will be interred next to Maurice Mathieu in Woodland Cemetery, Wawa, spring 2023.