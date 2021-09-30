Ontario Helping Protect Communities Against Racism and Hate

The Ontario government is helping protect communities against racism and hate through the province’s new $1.6 million Anti-Racism Anti-Hate Grant Program. Eligible organizations, including community-based, not-for-profit organizations, can apply for grants of $40,000 over two years for independent projects, or $100,000 over two years for partnerships between two or more organizations.

“Recent events, such as the horrific Islamophobic attack in London, and the rise in anti-Asian hate and antisemitism continue to remind us that racism cannot simply be relegated to Canada’s history books,” said Parm Gill, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism and Minister Responsible for Anti-Racism. “By empowering those on the frontlines of tackling hate in our communities, we can make significant progress in stamping out hate in all its forms.”

Developed collaboratively with community partners across Ontario, the Anti-Racism Anti-Hate Grant supports community-led initiatives that will help build capacity, connect communities and deepen understanding to address the impacts of racism and hate.

The following organizations are eligible to apply for funding:

Community-based, not-for-profit organizations

First Nations

Tribal Councils

Provincial Territorial Organizations

Indigenous not-for-profit organizations.

A simplified application process makes it easy for organizations to access information quickly and apply easily. Interested organizations should submit their application no later than November 15, 2021 at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). More information about eligibility, application requirements and how to apply can be found on our website.

Under the new Ministry of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, our government is strengthening its commitment to Ontario’s Anti-Racism Strategy and advancing the mandate of the Anti-Racism Directorate (ARD).