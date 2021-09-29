Wednesday, September 22 was the first day of fall!
To mark the occasion, Junior and Senior Kindergarten students from École Saint Nom de Jésus in Hornepayne took a walk in the forest to make new discoveries. They took the opportunity to continue their learning of mathematical concepts, vocabulary words and colours.
What a beautiful outing!
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Genesis Metals Signs Exploration Agreements with First Nations and Expands October Gold Project - September 29, 2021
- Les couleurs de l’automne et l’apprentissage à l’école Saint Nom de Jésus - September 29, 2021
- Fall colours and learning for Saint Nom de Jésus students - September 29, 2021