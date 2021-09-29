Fall colours and learning for Saint Nom de Jésus students

Breaking News

Wednesday, September 22 was the first day of fall!

To mark the occasion, Junior and Senior Kindergarten students from École Saint Nom de Jésus in Hornepayne took a walk in the forest to make new discoveries. They took the opportunity to continue their learning of mathematical concepts, vocabulary words and colours.

What a beautiful outing!

