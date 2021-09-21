Morning News – September 21

Weather

Showers ending near noon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 near noon. Temperature falling to 13 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Night – Clearing in the evening. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low plus 5.

Wawa is the warmest in Northern Ontario today at 21C!

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 15 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today. 81,342 people (71.1%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated.

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2ha, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, out

WAW16 – .1ha, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 4 1 1 2

The fire hazard ranges from moderate to high across most of the Northeast with the far north showing a low to moderate hazard.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 20 1 1 6 12

The wildland fire hazard is low to moderate across the northwest region.

News Tidbits:

Don’t Forget – Algoma Power has scheduled a power outage to replace a transformer for Chemin Industriel and Bell Road in Dubreuilville. The Alamos Mine Site will not be affected.

Carol Hughes returns as MP for Algoma-Manitoulin & Kapuskasing. Charlie Angus also returns to office. Although results are not completely tallied – it appears that the pandemic election will see Justin Trudeau return to office, as a Liberal minority government. Due to pandemic restrictions, Canadians were still casting their ballots at 11:30 EST.

It was sad to hear that Asti Livingston and Susan Begg (pilot) were killed in a plane crash on September 16th near Sundridge South River Air Park. The pair were a team that had competed in numerous flying events over the years. They were members of the Canadian Ninety-Nines, a group that is dedicated to promoting flying to women. The Canadian Ninety-Nines visited Wawa in September of 2019. The TSB is investigating.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.