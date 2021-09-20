Morning News – September 20

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the morning. High 24. Humidex 30. UV index 5 or moderate.

Night – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the evening and overnight. Amount 25 mm along the lakeshore. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near midnight. Low 16.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 22 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2ha, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, out

WAW16 – .1ha, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 4 2 2

The fire hazard is low to moderate across most of the Northeast Region, except for areas situated between Deux Rivières and Haley Station along the highway 17 corridor, including the eastern portion of Algonquin Park, as well as Eganville, Cormack, Barry’s Bay and Madawaska, which are showing a high hazard this afternoon. There are also two small areas in the central portion of the region that are showing a high hazard, they are located north and south of highway 101, west of Lake Superior Provincial Park.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 19 0 1 6 12

The wildland fire hazard is low to moderate across most of the northwest region, except for areas of high hazard in the Red Lake and Fort Frances sectors.

News Tidbits:

This is Election Day 2021 – Go Vote!

Did you know that the The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre celebrated its 25th anniversary of Bushplane Days this past weekend.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.