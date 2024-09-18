Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 14.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- There are 16 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region: 2 are not under control, 2 are being held, 4 are under control and 8 are being observed. Chapleau 15 (CHA015) is a 0.6 hectare wildland fire that is not yet under control. This fire is located north of Ridout River, approximately 3 kilometres southeast of Kormak. There is one FireRanger crew committed to this fire. The fire hazard is moderate to high across the Northeast Region. There is an area of extreme fire hazard around Greater Sudbury and an area of low fire hazard around Attawapiskat.
News Tidbits:
- Two lucky people in Ontario and Quebec will share last night’s $80-million Lotto Max jackpot. One of the two winning tickets was sold in Grey County, west of Barrie, while the other was sold somewhere in Quebec. Four Maxmillions prizes were won in Ontario.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wednesday Morning News – September 18 - September 18, 2024
- Another Piece of Wawa’s History – Curtain Closes on Roxy Bowling - September 17, 2024
- Tuesday Morning News – September 17 - September 17, 2024