Morning News – September 18

Weather – Frost Advisory



Sunny. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 8.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 18 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2ha, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, out

WAW16 – .1ha, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 2 2

The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region this afternoon, except for areas situated between Bissett Creek and Pembroke along the highway 17 corridor, including the eastern portion of Algonquin Park.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 20 0 1 6 13

The wildland fire hazard is mainly low across the northwest region with the exception of some pockets of moderate hazard in the Red Lake and Fort Frances sectors.

News Tidbits:

The COVID-19 vaccines have been given a brand name. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be named Comirnaty, the Moderna vaccine will be named Spikevax, and the AstraZeneca vaccine will be named Vaxzevria.

Sagamok Anishnawbek, Serpent River and Mississauga First Nations are hosting a daylong even today to honour victims of residential schools. ‘Nojomowinaan Ginishnaabewinanig ~ Healing Our People,’ will take place at the Spanish River Marina, the site of the former Spanish River Residential School. A Sunrise Ceremony at dawn this morning began the day of healing circles and ceremony.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.