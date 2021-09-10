Morning News – September 10

Weather



A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 18. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Showers beginning before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm before morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h before morning. Low 13.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 15 (1) active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (3:08 PM, September 8, 2021)

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 79,381

% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 69.4%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, Under Control

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 6 1 5

The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate across the Northeast region today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 56 0 1 10 45

The fire hazard is low across the region.

News Tidbits:

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.

The Art Gallery of Algoma is featuring 37 artworks by Franklin Carmichael, founding member of the Group of Seven.