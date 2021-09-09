APH: 2 new confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in SSM & Area

Algoma Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 both from Sault Ste. Marie and area.
Case 435 is from international travel, was tested September 6th, and is self-isolating.
Case 436 is of unknown exposure, was tested September 7th, and is self-isolating.
Algoma Public Health is also advising the public of a potential exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who travelled on the following flights on September 6, 2021.
- Delta 5458 from Detroit to Toronto. Passengers who sat in rows 5-12 and flight crew who served these rows should contact their local public health unit for further information.
- Air Canada 8323 from Toronto to Sault Ste. Marie. Passengers who sat in rows 10-17 and flight crew who served these rows should contact their local public health unit for further information.
Actions to take:
Anyone who flew on these flights are asked to follow public health guidance:
- Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.
- Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.
- Seek testing if symptoms occur.
