APH: 2 new confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in SSM & Area

Algoma Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 both from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Case 435 is from international travel, was tested September 6th, and is self-isolating.

Case 436 is of unknown exposure, was tested September 7th, and is self-isolating.

Algoma Public Health is also advising the public of a potential exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who travelled on the following flights on September 6, 2021.

Delta 5458 from Detroit to Toronto. Passengers who sat in rows 5-12 and flight crew who served these rows should contact their local public health unit for further information.

Passengers who sat in rows 5-12 and flight crew who served these rows should contact their local public health unit for further information. Air Canada 8323 from Toronto to Sault Ste. Marie. Passengers who sat in rows 10-17 and flight crew who served these rows should contact their local public health unit for further information.

Actions to take:



Anyone who flew on these flights are asked to follow public health guidance: