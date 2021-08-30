APH: 3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#431 – #433)

Algoma Public Health has reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 (#431 – #433), all from Sault Ste. Marie and area. One case is of unknown exposure (tested August 29th), and the remaining two are of close contact (tested August 30). All cases are self-isolating and all close contacts have been notified by APH’s contact tracing.

In addition, Algoma Public Health is advising the public of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who was at Wacky Wings, located at 350 Lake Street in Sault Ste. Marie on August 27, 2021, between the hours of 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

If you were at this Wacky Wings location (350 Lake Street), you are advised to follow public health guidance: