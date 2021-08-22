39th Wawa Salmon Derby Ends Early due to Weather

Organizers of the Wawa Salmon Derby have called off the last day of fishing for the 39th Annual Wawa Salmon Derby. Organizers cited high winds and converging currents at the mouth of the river as the reason for cancelling today’s fishing for all derby participants at 11:00 a.m. Organizers look forward to seeing all anglers return for the 40th derby scheduled for August 19th, 20th and 21st, 2022.