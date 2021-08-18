From the Branch – August 18

Now only 2 weeks and September is here and things will be starting to happen at the Legion.

So far we have the lounge open a couple of days and hopefully we will start to see some events even still with some restrictions.

Once again I like to mention that we have the Lift operational and so we have access for everyone. And our washrooms have had a overhaul for easy access.

So come on down and bring a friend, and enjoy the last weeks of summer so everyone is refreshed for the fall season.

So for which person removes every man his hat?

The Barber!!

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital, or nursing homes, You are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.