Morning News – August 17

Weather



Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 15.

Heat Warning Continues – (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne)

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are four active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (9:40 AM, August 16, 2021)

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 75,630

% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 66.1%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 6 1 1 4

The fire hazard is high to extreme in the central portion of the Northeast Region this afternoon, while areas located south of Sault Ste Marie and North Bay are showing a moderate to high hazard. A portion of the Far North is presenting a low to moderate hazard.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 110 17 9 12 73

Restricted Fire Zone boundaries updated to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is maintaining a Restricted Fire Zone in Kenora, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay (excluding Wabakimi Provincial Park) and Dryden Districts, and southern portions of Sioux Lookout and Red Lake Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

If you are travelling in the Soo – Avery Construction would like to advise the public of the upcoming closure of Old Garden River Road at Third Line East beginning Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 6:00am for a period of 3 weeks. The closure is required as part of the Third Line East Reconstruction project.

Congratulations to SSM’s Rob and Peter Greve who kayaked from Sault Ste. Marie to the mouth of the Michipicoten River. They came ashore at Rock Island Lodge’s dock (old Boathouse) Saturday afternoon to a small crowd (Patty Greve, and Joanie & Gary McGuffin). The duo undertook this adventure to not only enjoy the lake but to raise funds for the Lake Superior Watershed Conservancy.

Government Announcements:

Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.