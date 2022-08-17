Breaking News

Morning News – August 17

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 15.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Region Current Change in the previous 7 days
Central & East Algoma 982 29
Elliot Lake & Area 533 8
North Algoma 301 2
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 7,380 52
  Updated:  August 16, 2022, 3:10 PM

 

Forest Fire Update:

  • There are two fires in the Northeast Region. The current fire hazard is mostly high across the Northeast Region.

Lake Superior Provincial Park:

  • Drop by the Agawa Bay Visitor Centre between 2 – 4 p.m. and meet Anna to discover the magic of mosses.

News Tidbits:

  • Superior East OPP is warning area residents and visitors after a bag of Psilocybin (Magic Mushrooms) was found at the Potholes Provincial Park, located 40 km east of Wawa on Highway 101. The bag was found in a popular Geocache in the park. Luckily, it was found by a provincial park employee and not someone’s child or pet. Always be careful and cautious when enjoying outdoor activities!
