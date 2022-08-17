Morning News – August 17

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 15.
COVID Statistics:
|Algoma Region
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|982
|29
|Elliot Lake & Area
|533
|8
|North Algoma
|301
|2
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,380
|52
|Updated: August 16, 2022, 3:10 PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There are two fires in the Northeast Region. The current fire hazard is mostly high across the Northeast Region.
Lake Superior Provincial Park:
- Drop by the Agawa Bay Visitor Centre between 2 – 4 p.m. and meet Anna to discover the magic of mosses.
News Tidbits:
- Superior East OPP is warning area residents and visitors after a bag of Psilocybin (Magic Mushrooms) was found at the Potholes Provincial Park, located 40 km east of Wawa on Highway 101. The bag was found in a popular Geocache in the park. Luckily, it was found by a provincial park employee and not someone’s child or pet. Always be careful and cautious when enjoying outdoor activities!
