Morning News – August 12

Weather



Becoming cloudy this morning. 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. High 17. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers this evening. Clearing after midnight. Low 10.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are two active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today (Sault Ste. Marie and Area).

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (9:20 AM, August 12, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered – 158,712

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 75,142 / 65.7%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 10 0 0 10

The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate in the central and southern portions of the region, while areas near Wawa and further north are showing mostly a moderate to high hazard.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 105 12 4 9 80

Restricted Fire Zone boundaries updated to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts

Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

Happy Friday the Thirteenth!

The Jarrell Family (Larry & Tiffany) lost their home and all their belongings in a house fire. Thankfully they all made it out safely. Friends posted to FB, and Wawa-news will share here for those who are not on social media:

“We’re looking for clothing, accessories…. They’re also looking for a house to rent so they don’t have to stay in motel rooms for the next few months, so if you know of anyone renting a place please let us know.

Please message Tiffany Jarrell, Michelle Denis Krell or Tiffany Lyn if you have any donations.

Thank you!!”