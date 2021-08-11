Morning News – August 11

Weather – Fog Advisory



Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 26. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing late this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 14.

Satus of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are two active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today (Sault Ste. Marie and Area).

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (10:00 AM, August 9, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered – 158,087

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 74,679 / 65.3%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 10 0 0 10

The fire hazard ranges mostly from low to moderate with some areas in the far north showing a high hazard today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 114 13 3 10 88

Restricted Fire Zone boundaries updated to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts

Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

One lane is closed at the Highway 17/519 Junction – be careful as you turn into 519 or onto 17. There is nothing on the ON511 website ‘Road Closures’.

Happy 15th Anniversary to Wagging Tails Kennel!

Yesterday in the Soo, Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano and Minister of Northern Development and Mines Greg Rickford toured the newly opened facility Agawa Canyon Tour train station. Now they need the train to begin runnin again. In March, CN sold the non-core lines and assets from the company’s Soo Subdivision, which includes the Algoma Central Railway to Pittsburg, Kansas-headquartered transportation company Watco.That purchase included 250 miles (402 kilometres) of track that runs between Sault Ste. Marie to Oba, as well as 650 miles (1,046 kilometres) of branch lines of Wisconsin Central Ltd. in Wisconsin and Michigan.

Watco will continue freight operations, and Agawa Canyon Tour Train. The Agawa Canyon Tour train was delayed and then cancelled for the 2020 season because of COVID-19, and hasn’t run for 2021.

SSM native, Tony Esposito, and Hockey Hall of Fame member has died at the age of 78 from pancreatic cancer. He played for the Vancouver Canucks, Montreal Canadiens, but is best know for his time with the Chicago Black Hawks. In 2007, Tony was inducted (alongside his brother Phil) into the Sault Ste. Marie Walk of Fame.

Government Announcements:

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.