Weather – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight – Clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 12.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health – August 10, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|22,478
|Positive
|27
|Negative
|21,876
|Pending
|575
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|27
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – 2
Elliot Lake & Area – 3
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (22)
News Tidbits:
Don’t Forget – Algoma Power is having a scheduled outage for Highway 17N from Catfish Lake to Marion Lake Tower, including Tamawa Road, and the Marion Lake and Desolation Tower Sites between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. for line upgrades.
Sault Ste. Marie Municipal Council is supporting the Soo Greyhounds bid to host the 2021 Memorial Cup. The team will get a $300,000 assist from the City of Sault Ste. Marie’s Economic Development Fund.
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, John Tory, Mayor of Toronto, and Barbara Collins, President and CEO of Humber River Hospital, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. today.
- SE OPP White River – Locate and Charge Impaired Driver - August 11, 2020
- Council Meetings Today – August 11 - August 11, 2020
- Morning News Tidbits – August 11 - August 11, 2020