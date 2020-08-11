Morning News Tidbits – August 11

Weather – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 12.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – August 10, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 22,478 Positive 27 Negative 21,876 Pending 575 Deceased 0 Resolved 27

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – 2

Elliot Lake & Area – 3

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (22)

News Tidbits:

Don’t Forget – Algoma Power is having a scheduled outage for Highway 17N from Catfish Lake to Marion Lake Tower, including Tamawa Road, and the Marion Lake and Desolation Tower Sites between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. for line upgrades.

Sault Ste. Marie Municipal Council is supporting the Soo Greyhounds bid to host the 2021 Memorial Cup. The team will get a $300,000 assist from the City of Sault Ste. Marie’s Economic Development Fund.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, John Tory, Mayor of Toronto, and Barbara Collins, President and CEO of Humber River Hospital, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. today.