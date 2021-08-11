Fog Advisory – Ended

5:15 AM EDT Wednesday 11 August 2021

Fog advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park (ended 9:13 a.m.)

Marathon – Schreiber (ended 9:13 a.m.)

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Fog will persist this morning.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.