5:15 AM EDT Wednesday 11 August 2021
Fog advisory in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park (ended 9:13 a.m.)
- Marathon – Schreiber (ended 9:13 a.m.)
Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.
Fog will persist this morning.
Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Face Your Fears, an Immersive Virtual Play featured at North Fringe Virtual Festival - August 11, 2021
- Update for Searchmont Resort for 2021 Winter - August 11, 2021
- Fog Advisory – Ended - August 11, 2021