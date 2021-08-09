Men’s Night Golf – August 5th

(111 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st : Michel Lemoyne, Jared Saunders, Dominic Jean – 31

2nd : Francis Dechamplain, Marcel Poulin, Spare – 31

3rd : Vic Sillanpaa, Tony Thomas, Paul Bernath – 32

2nd FLIGHT:

1st : Gilbert Bouchard, Dave Castonguay, Marcel Poulin – 33

2nd : Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 33

3rd : Brandon Case, Brad Case, Brad Machin – 34

3rd FLIGHT:

1st : Chris Crack, Rob Sedore, Sean Morgan – 34

2nd : Mark McRae, Paul Vachon, Rolly Lachappelle – 34

3rd : Dimitri Levesque, Eric Levesque, Spare – 34

4th FLIGHT:

1st : Luc Belanger, Jean Desgagne, Eric Contois – 35

2nd : Peter Russ, Tim Lesarge, Wayne Rahn – 35

3rd : Steve Duchesne, Jean Meloche, Scott Sloss – 35

5th FLIGHT:

1st : Richard Davidson, Andrew Chalikoff, Jose Plant – 36

2nd : Danny Mathias, Mike Belanger, Alex Alexopoulos – 36

3rd : Bernie Erechook, Al MacDonald, Stefan Cyr – 36

6th FLIGHT:

1st : Butch Terris, Tom Terris, Luke MOrden – 37

2nd : Michel Lemoyne, Joel Dechamplain, Max Dechamplain – 37

3rd : Bill Matheson, Greg Dumba, Ryan Cooke – 37

7th FLIGHT:

1st : Ray McGregor, Ron Hale, Marc Beland – 37

2nd : Nathan Adams, Scott Robinson, Erik Mitrikas – 38

3rd : N/A

8th FLIGHT:

1st : Darren Miller, Jules Anglehart, Jules Jr. Anglehart – 39

2nd :

3rd :

9th FLIGHT:

1st :

2nd :

3rd :

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Hercules Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Jared Saunders

Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Gilbert Bouchard

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Michel Lemoyne

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Closest to Hole #4: Dave Castonguay – Eagle !!

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate Closest to Hole #5: Andrew Chalikoff

Whitefish Lodge $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Ryan Scott

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Luc Belanger

Men’s Night $25. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Chris Crack

Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Dustin Knee

Senior Men’s (65+) Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #5: Paul Bernath

Men’s Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #8: Jake Sanderson

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Jeremiah Lefebvre

Winner of Cash Draw $55.50: Dean Willand

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($3,812.00)- NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. ($3701.00 + $111.00 – 50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt ($55.50) – Putt was won last week by NOAH ASSELIN for a total of $449.50!! Congratulations NOAH!

3 putters for next week – Al Hardy, Richard Davidson, Mike Belanger – Putt off will happen August 12th.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

Happenings at the The Golf Club:

CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP – AUGUST 28TH &29TH – Open to all members. Win up to a full 2022 membership!! (prizes depend on the # of entries in a division)