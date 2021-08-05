Trans Canada Trail Receives Funding

MP, Carol Hughes is pleased to announce that communities in Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing have been approved for $301,903 in funding from the Government of Canada through Trans Canada Trail (TCT) for 11 local trail enhancement projects. This is part of a pan-Canadian announcement of $4M in 119 projects, as part of TCT’s annual Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) program, which is funded by Parks Canada.

“I think these are important investments,” said Hughes. “This trail infrastructure investment comes at a time when Canadians are seeking opportunities to access outdoor spaces in ways that allow them to connect to nature, to their communities and to one another. “

In a year that saw trail use increase by 50% nationwide as Canadians sought refuge from social isolation, connection to nature and to one another in safe ways, investment in trail infrastructure remains deeply relevant as Canada emerges from COVID-19. Canadians reap critical health, social and economic benefits from trails, and continued trail investment, particularly during this extraordinary time, improves citizens’ quality of life and meets the needs of growing communities while boosting domestic tourism and creating jobs at a time when they are most needed.

“The work of maintaining, improving and developing the Trail for future generations simply doesn’t happen without the hard work and dedication of local trail organizations, local volunteers and our provincial/territorial partners, said President & CEO of Trans Canada Trail, Eleanor McMahon. “We are grateful to all across the country who contribute to building and maintaining local trails.”

The Trans Canada Trail is the world’s longest network of multi-use recreational trails, stretching for more than 27,000 kilometres through every province and territory. It’s a showcase of Canada’s diverse landscapes and cultures, and a sustainable national asset that fosters unity, collaboration and connectedness. Our national trail is managed by local trail groups and partners who work in conjunction with Trans Canada Trail, a registered charity.