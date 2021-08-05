COVID-19 Immunization Clinic Information for North Algoma, Including New Booking Process for Wawa

Since mid-March, weekly Mass Immunization Clinics (MICs) in Wawa have been taking place at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre (MMCC). The planning, organization, and staffing of these clinics have been a collaborative effort between the Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa Family Health Team, Algoma Public Health, Maamwesying North Shore Community Health Services, and Algoma District Paramedic Services.

Starting August 3rd, a new COVID-19 vaccine booking and administration process will be taking effect in Wawa. Weekly MICs will be transitioned to a smaller clinic approach, which will be made available through several local agencies, with some smaller-scale clinics continuing to take place at the MMCC.

NEW! How to Book Your Immunization in Wawa

As of August 3rd, the COVID-19 Vaccine Central Booking Line for Wawa (705-914-0464) will no longer be available. If you need to book a vaccine appointment on or after August 3rd, you can phone one of the following agencies:

Wawa Family Health Team – 705-856-1313

Maamwesying North Shore Community Health Services – 705-856-8282

Algoma Public Health – 705-856-7208

The booking process for White River and Dubreuilville remains the same. To schedule an appointment there, please contact:

Dubreuilville Medical Centre – 705-884-2884

Northern Neighbours NP Led Clinic – 807-822-2320

If you received your first dose in North Algoma before July 31st, you will be contacted to schedule your second dose. If you received your first dose outside of North Algoma, please phone one of the above listed agencies to schedule your second dose. You are eligible to receive your second dose 28 days after your first dose.

Algoma Public Health ‘Pop-Up’ Clinic(s) in North Algoma

Algoma Public Health is offering “no appointment necessary” or “pop-up” vaccine clinics throughout North Algoma. Below is the information for the next pop-up clinic. Other dates and locations will be announced in the near future.

When: Thursday, August 5th

Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Where: Goose Nest Market (18 Broadway Ave., Wawa).

If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, please contact your healthcare provider, Algoma Public Health, or visit www.algomapublichealth.com