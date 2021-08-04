From the Branch – August 4

On Friday, August 6, 2021 1 p.m. there will be a legion memorial service for our late Comrade Albert Nicholas and Mrs. Audrey Nicholas. The service will take place at the Woodland Cemetary. Legion Dress please. There will be a Come & Go reception at the Branch following. If anyone is in need of a ride please Let President Mary Anne Pearson know.

Comrade Albert isour last WWII Veteran.

We hope to see You all there!.

Further, we hope to see more friends of the Legion stop by at the Branch when the lounge is open. So you can see the things which were done to make your visit more pleasant. Enjoy the nice summer weather till September when we hope to get back to business.

So keep your eye out for dates of the meetings and functions!

Uncle Mark was a weatherman during WWII and once he was commended by the Air Force Colonel

For his good forecasts in the past weeks for Bombing raids.

So he replied to the officer “ Sir I am just a forecaster so maybe you should thank the Chaplain!”

So the Chaplain said “ Sorry I am in sales, not management.”

Don’t forget – Anyone who has served in the military ( WW II, Korea, SDA, Militia/ Reserve, Still Serving & Dependents, RCMP)

The Royal Canadian Provincial Service Officer – Sherry Culling will be visiting Branches in our Zone the week of August 23, 2021. Free Assistance / Advice for the following:

Veterans Affairs Canada Disability Pensions/ Awards

Veterans Independence Program ( VIP)

Application for Poppy/ Benevolent Funds

Appeals for unfavourable VAC pension/award decisions – Widows( ers) Pensions, Homeless Veteran Program

Contact Mary Anne Pearson BSO 705-856-7203

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes, you are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.