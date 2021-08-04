Between the Covers – August 4

Come on in! We have missed you! Masks must be worn covering the mouth, nose and chin. Everyone must sanitize their hands before entering the library. All returned materials must be placed in the DropBox for quarantine. We ask that if you are not feeling well, to NOT come into the library. For those who can’t wear masks or for whatever reason cannot comply with AHU recommended measures, we are happy to continue curbside pickup! Please be sure to check in at the circulation desk so that we can complete contact tracing.

This week’s New Books are “Punch Me Up to the Gods”, a memoir by Brian Broome, “Legacy” by Nora Roberts, “The Saboteurs” by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul and “The Stepsisters” by Susan Mallery.

Our Staff Pick of the Week is “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman.

No one’s ever told Eleanor that life should be better than fine

Meet Eleanor Oliphant: she struggles with appropriate social skills and tends to say exactly what she’s thinking. Nothing is missing in her carefully timetabled life of avoiding unnecessary human contact, where weekends are punctuated by frozen pizza, vodka, and phone chats with Mummy.

But everything changes when Eleanor meets Raymond, the bumbling and deeply unhygienic IT guy from her office. When she and Raymond together save Sammy, an elderly gentleman who has fallen, the three rescue one another from the lives of isolation that they had been living. Ultimately, it is Raymond’s big heart that will help Eleanor find the way to repair her own profoundly damaged one. If she does, she’ll learn that she, too, is capable of finding friendship—and even love—after all.

Smart, warm, uplifting, Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine is the story of an out-of-the-ordinary heroine whose deadpan weirdness and unconscious wit make for an irresistible journey as she realizes… the only way to survive is to open your heart.

Exciting things are happening at the Wawa Public Library this summer! It’s not too late to participate. Just start by registering your children on the TD Summer Reading Club Site. Go to wawa.olsn.ca and go to the Clubs page to find the link to register on the TDSRC. Our Reading BINGO Challenge will be happening through the months of July and August. Pick up the BINGO sheet from the library or download from the website under the CLUBS page. There will be one Adult prize and one Child prize. Of course, we have our online program via Facebook Live with Indiana beginning Tuesday, July 6th. There will be Story Time in both French and English as well as Craft Clubs, Drawing Club, Clay Club and STEAM Club. We will have weekly participation draws as well as a year-end prize. Added to that we are going to have our Candy Jar prize again this summer. All books read by each child will give them a ballot to win the Candy Jar and adds another candy to the jar. The more books read the more candy goes in the jar! A lot is going on this summer at the Wawa Public Library thanks to our Sponsor the Wawa Rotary Club and our Donors Michael C. Allemano, Barrister and Solicitor, Wesdome, Alamos, Algoma Power and Evolugen/Brookfield Power, JJAM FM as well as an Anonymous Donation. We truly appreciate your generous donations!

The Wawa Public Library will be hosting Isabella Imperatori and Doris Zagar in an Afternoon of Music on Friday August 6th, 2021 from 2-4 pm! This will be an outdoor event with weather permitting. The alternate weather date will be Saturday August 7th, 2021. This event is free but donations are greatly appreciated. We will also be holding a book sale with a few other items for sale!