Between the Covers – July 28

Come on in! We have missed you! The rules are the same as before. Masks must be worn covering mouth and nose. Everyone must sanitize their hands before entering the library. There will be 15 minutes allowed for book browsing and 30 minutes allowed for computer use. All returned materials must be placed in the Drop Box for quarantine. There is a limit of 5 people at a time in the library not including staff. We ask that if you are not feeling well to come into the library. For those who can’t wear masks or for whatever reason cannot comply with AHU recommended measures, we are happy to continue curbside pickup!

NEW BOOKS ON THE 7 DAY SHELF this week are; “Where the Grass is Green and the Girls are Pretty” by Lauren Weisberger, “The Last Summer at the Golden Hotel” by Elyssa Friedland, “Aftermath” by Terri Blackstock and “Local Woman Missing” by Mary Kubica.

STAFF PICK OF THE WEEK: Our Staff Pick of the Week this week is “Notorious” by Allison Brennan.

(from book jacket) Maxine Revere has dedicated her life to investigating murders that the police have long since given up any hope of solving. A nationally renowned investigative reporter with her own TV show and a tough-as-nails reputation, Max tackles cold cases from across the country and every walk of life. But the one unsolved murder that still haunts her is a case from her own past.

When Max was a high school senior, one of her best friends was strangled and another, Kevin O’Neal, accused of the crime. To the disgrace of her wealthy family, Max stood by her friend, until she found out he lied about his alibi. Though his guilt was never proven, their relationship crumbled from the strain of too many secrets.

Now Max is home for Kevin’s funeral―after years of drug abuse, he committed suicide. She’s finally prepared to come to terms with the loss of his friendship, but she’s not prepared for Kevin’s sister to stubbornly insist that he didn’t kill himself. Or for an elderly couple to accost her at the airport, begging her to look into another murder at Max’s old high school. Max is more interested in the cold case at her alma mater than in digging around Kevin’s troubled life, but she agrees to do both. As Max uncovers dark secrets, she finds herself caught in a complicated web of lies that hit far too close to home. And it’s becoming increasingly clear that someone will do whatever it takes to make sure the truth stays buried.

WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY SUMMER PROGRAMS: Exciting things are happening at the Wawa Public Library this summer! Please begin by registering your children on the TD Summer Reading Club Site. Go to wawa.olsn.ca and go to the Clubs page to find the link to register on the TDSRC. Our Reading BINGO Challenge will be happening through the months of July and August. Pick up the BINGO sheet from the library or download from the website under the CLUBS page. There will be one Adult prize and one Child prize. Our Family Photo Scavenger Hunt was a success! The winning team will be announced on Tuesday, July 27, 2021! Of course, we have our online program via Facebook Live with Indiana beginning Tuesday, July 6th. There will be Story Time in both French and English as well as Craft Clubs, Drawing Club, Clay Club and STEAM Club. We will have weekly participation draws as well as a year-end prize. Added to that we are going to have our Candy Jar prize again this summer. All books read by each child will give them a ballot to win the Candy Jar and adds another candy to the jar. The more books read the more candy goes in the jar! A lot is going on this summer at the Wawa Public Library thanks to our Sponsor the Wawa Rotary Club and our Donors Michael C. Allemano, Barrister and Solicitor, Wesdome, Alamos, Algoma Power and Evolugen/Brookfield Power, JJAM FM as well as an Anonymous Donation. We truly appreciate your generous donations!

AN AFTERNOON OF MUSIC WITH ISABELLA IMPERATORI AND DORIS ZAGAR! The Wawa Public Library will be hosting these wonderfully talented ladies in an Afternoon of Music on Friday August 6th, 2021from 2-4pm! This will be an outdoor event with weather permitting. The alternate weather date will be Saturday August 7th, 2021. This event is free but donations are greatly appreciated. We will also be holding a book sale with a few other items for sale!

MAGAZINES – We have a great selection of magazines available for checkout. The newer magazines are one week lending and the older ones are three weeks lending. There is something for everyone!

All you need is your library card.

LIBRARY HOURS – Saturday, Sunday & Monday-closed. The library is open Tuesday-Friday from 11:00am until 4:00 pm.