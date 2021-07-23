Harte Gold Provides Regional Exploration Update

Harte Gold’s ongoing exploration of their 81,287-hectare land package has led to the discovery of a new greenfield mineralized area around the Hambleton area, named the “007 Showing”, situated 8.5 km northwest of the Sugar Zone Mine. The discovery consists of a seven-metre-wide zone of strong deformation situated on the Dayohessarah Greenstone Belt with mineralized felsic and mafic volcanics, intruded by mineralized felsic dykes and abundant quartz veining. Prospecting by Harte Gold geologists along strike of this location has continued to uncover zones of abundant quartz veining, with sulphides in areas of high strain. Harte Gold continues to evaluate these potential locations with chip and channel sampling as well as detailed mapping.

In addition to this effort, a ground-based IP survey is planned to delineate subsurface chargeability and resistivity anomalies associated with mineralization. A detailed ground magnetics survey is also being considered to aid in the delineation of structural trends. Channel sampling at the 007 Showing is underway, initial results have returned anomalous gold values of up to 4.4 g/t Au.

At the TT8 Zone, further drilling has expanded mineralization from the previously defined 600 metre strike length to over 3,000 metres, extending mineralization to the south towards the Big Bear showing. The summer drill program at the TT8 Zone, which commenced on March 26, 2021, has now completed 36 holes for a total of 4,500 metres drilled. The areas currently being drilled are a follow-up to the five high-grade surface showings discovered in 2020 and a continuation of drilling successes in that year.

In addition to the on-the-ground exploration, an integrated 3D geological model (geochemical, structural, lithological and geophysical data) to generate and advance regional targets has now been developed for the Sugar Zone property.

David Schonfeldt, VP Exploration commented, “Our regional exploration program continues to reinforce the tremendous potential of the Sugar Zone property. The recent discovery of the 007 Showing is a promising new area of mineralization that will be followed up with further prospecting. Separately, the extension of the TT8 Zone along the fully permitted Kabinakagami (Kabi) greenstone belt continues to return promising grades at shallow depths. We are excited with what the potential TT8 could deliver as exploration continues to the south, where we see steepening lithologies with the potential for larger zones of mineralization. Having implemented a new systematic approach to regional exploration, data collection and analysis, adding further rigour to our regional exploration process, we expect this to result in higher quality target generation and greater efficiencies as our exploration programs advance the targets into well defined mineralized zones.”

Harte Gold continues to advance its other regional exploration targets through an organized methodical approach across the Sugar Zone property, including the following:

Continuing IP/Mag survey along the now 18 km mineralized portion of the Kabi greenstone belt extension.

Ongoing prospecting in various areas such as Flat Lake, Hambleton, and several targets within the Kabi greenstone belt.

Analyzing a property-wide LIDAR survey recently completed.

Completing a now fully integrated Leapfrog 3D geological model, recently developed by SGS, incorporating all property-wide geochemical, structural, lithological, and geophysical data for the property.

Prospecting of the most inaccessible northern potions of the property.

Planned Exploration for Remainder of 2021:

In light of the Company’s ongoing strategic review process, which includes the need for managing financial liquidity in the short-term, all higher spend activities such as exploration drilling have been temporarily suspended, with the intention to resume later this year after the completion of the strategic review process. All other exploration activities, including summer prospecting, surface sampling, data compilation and analyses, and geophysical surveying will continue at an accelerated pace.