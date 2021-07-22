Breaking News

WFHT Physician Shortage – Longer Wait Times for Clinic & non-urgent Concerns in Emergency Department

The Wawa Family Health team would like to inform the public that we currently have a shortage of physicians, and have been unable to secure locum physicians to fill the shortage.  The remaining local physicians will do their best to maintain services, however, there will be longer wait times for clinic appointments and may be longer wait times for non-urgent concerns in the Emergency Department.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

