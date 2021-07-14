Morning News – July 14

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low 15.

Heavy rainfall is expected overnight through Thursday.

Rain will begin over parts of Northeastern Ontario overnight before spreading to the Ontario-Quebec border on Thursday morning. General rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are likely.

Rainfall amounts exceeding 50 mm may be possible in some locations. Rainfall warnings may be required at a later time.

Status of cases in Algoma

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (Last updated: 9:25 AM, July 12, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered – 129,573

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 49,802

# of people who have received at least 1 dose – 79,771

69.7% has received at least one dose

78.7% (aged 12+) has received at least one dose

49.1% (aged 12+) are fully vaccinated (received two doses)

Northeast Forest Fire Region – There were no new fires discovered in the Northeast region by the afternoon of July 13.

There are ten active fires across the Northeast region, of these, four are under control, five are being observed and one fire remains not under control at the time of this update.

Timmins 10 – 136 hectares and is not yet under control.

The forest fire hazard ranges from high to extreme in the northern section of the Northeast region. The central and southern portion of the region are seeing a low to moderate hazard with the exception of the Greater Sudbury and Temagami areas which are showing a high hazard today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region – At the time of this update there were 71 active fires in the region. 24 fires are not under control, three fires are being held, 29 are being observed and 15 fires are under control.

The wildland fire hazard is high to extreme in the Fort Frances, Dryden, Thunder Bay and southern Nipigon districts. The Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Kenora, and northern Nipigon districts have a mainly low to moderate hazard.

Kenora 51 – Fire is not under control at 78,101 hectares.

Red Lake 65 – Not under control at 7,401 hectares

Red Lake 51 – Being observed at 35,019 hectares

Red Lake 68 – Not under control at 15,000 hectares

Red Lake 77 – Not under control at 19,251 hectares

Smoke drift in Red Lake, Kenora, Sioux Lookout, and Nipigon will continue to be experienced by communities in close proximity to wildland fires in those Districts and across the far north. Smoke drift from fires burning in the western provinces of Canada may also be detectable today across much of the province.

Due to smoke from ongoing forest fires, residents from affected communities are being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Affected areas evacuating Evacuating community Current status Host communities Poplar Hill First Nation Ongoing evacuation Thunder Bay

Kapuskasing

Cochrane Deer Lake First Nation Ongoing evacuation Thunder Bay

Cornwall

Restricted Fire Zone boundaries updated to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts

Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits

Starting today, Tuesday, July 13, Ontario’s 408 eligible municipalities with populations under 100,000, 127 First Nations and eight Local Services Boards with eligible drinking water infrastructure assets can apply for funding through the second intake of the Green Infrastructure stream.

The Green Stream is part of the joint federal and provincial Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Up to $240 million in joint federal and provincial funding is available for this intake, including $110 million from the Ontario government.

Six recreational and community infrastructure projects across Northwestern Ontario have received funding. The Government of Canada is investing over $3.6 million in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Stream of the Investing in Canada plan:

Waterfront Phase II – Prince Arthur’s Landing Festival Area Improvements

Red Rock Recreation Centre Rehabilitation

Construction of Four-Season Multi-Use Recreation Facility (Canton de Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls)

Rehabilitation and renovation of the Centre Francophone in Thunder Bay

Nipigon Recreation Swimming Pool, Nipigon Community Centre Heating and Ventilation System

Schreiber Fitness Centre Revitalization Project

Jane McKenna, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues, will be joined by Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, Prabmeet Sarkaria, MPP for Brampton South, and Natalia Kusendova, MPP for Mississauga Centre, to make a funding announcement at 10 a.m.