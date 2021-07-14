Between the Covers – July 14

Come on in! We have missed you! The rules are the same as before. Masks must be worn covering mouth and nose. Everyone must sanitize their hands before entering the library. There will be 15 minutes allowed for book browsing and 30 minutes allowed for computer use. All returned materials must be placed in the Drop Box for quarantine. There is a limit of 5 people at a time in the library not including staff. We ask that if you are not feeling well, to NOT come into the library. For those who can’t wear masks or for whatever reason cannot comply with AHU recommended measures, we are happy to continue curbside pickup!

This week’s New Books are “Find You First” by Linwood Barclay, “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, “Olympus Texas” by Stacey Swann and “Everything is Fine” by Vince Granata.

Our Staff Pick of the Week is “Woman On the Edge” by Samantha M. Bailey.

A moment on the subway platform changes two women’s lives forever—a debut thriller that will take your breath away.

A total stranger on the subway platform whispers, “Take my baby.”

She places her child in your arms. She says your name.

Then she jumps…

In a split second, Morgan Kincaid’s life changes forever. She’s on her way home from work when a mother begs her to take her baby, then places the infant in her arms. Before Morgan can stop her, the distraught mother jumps in front of an oncoming train.

Morgan has never seen this woman before, and she can’t understand what would cause a person to give away her child and take her own life. She also can’t understand how this woman knew her name.

The police take Morgan in for questioning. She soon learns that the woman who jumped was Nicole Markham, prominent CEO of the athletic brand Breathe. She also learns that no witness can corroborate her version of events, which means she’s just become a murder suspect. To prove her innocence, Morgan frantically retraces the last days of Nicole’s life. Was Nicole a new mother struggling with paranoia or was she in danger? When strange things start happening to Morgan, she suddenly realizes she might be in danger, too.

Exciting things are happening at the Wawa Public Library this summer! The fun started on June 15th, 2021 when registration for the TD Summer Reading Club opened. Go to wawa.olsn.ca and go to the Clubs page, find the TD SUMMER READING CLUB link to register. Also, on June 15th, kids and their families can pick up their Good in Every Grain Kit until supplies last.

Our Reading BINGO Challenge will begin be happening through the months of July and August. Pick up the BINGO sheet from the library or download from the website under the CLUBS page. There will be one Adult prize and one Child prize.

We will also have a Family Photo Scavenger Hunt to be held from July 15th until July 22nd, 2021. The rules can also be found on our website under the CLUBS page. The Photo Tasks will not be made public until July 14th. Of course, we have our online program via Facebook Live with Indiana beginning Tuesday, July 6th.

There will be Story Time in both French and English as well as Craft Clubs, Drawing Club, Clay Club and STEAM Club. We will have weekly participation draws as well as a year-end prize.

Added to that we are going have our Candy Jar prize again this summer. All books read by each child will give them a ballot to win the Candy Jar and adds another candy to the jar. The more books read the more candy goes in the jar! A lot is going on this summer at the Wawa Public Library thanks to our Sponsor the Rotary Club of Wawa and our Donors Michael C. Allemano, Barrister and Solicitor, Alamos, and Wesdome. We appreciate your generous donations!