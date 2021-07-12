Men’s Night Golf – July 8th

(105 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st : John Simon, William Cooper, Spare – 32

2nd : Dave Castonguay, Gilbert Bouchard, Maxim Hoode – 33

3rd : Joel Dechamplain, Michel Lemoyne, Jason Belisle – 33

2nd FLIGHT:

1st : Dave Hall, Chris Buckell, Gilles Pelletier – 34

2nd : Peter Stinnisson, Dylan Buckell, Brandon Case – 34

3rd : Gilbert Bouchard, Dave Castonguay, Spare – 35

3rd FLIGHT:

1st : Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 36

2nd : John Leadbetter, Scott Carruthers, Nick Alexopoulos – 36

3rd : Mike Belanger, Danny Mathis, Antonio Alexopoulos – 36

4th FLIGHT:

1st : Peter Russ, Tim Lesarge, Wayne Rahn – 36

2nd : Mike Leverne, Kyle Wood, Derek Hardy – 36

3rd : Rene Gagne, Eric Levesque, Alain Lacroix – 36

5th FLIGHT:

1st : Jeff Austin, Ralph Zagar, Mike Hogan – 37

2nd : Richard Davidson, Andrew Chalykoff, Jose Plant – 37

3rd : James Morden, Jeff Lamon, Monte White – 37

6th FLIGHT:

1st : Chris Crack, Rob Sedore, Sean Morgan – 38

2nd : Cooper Moore, Jordan Baronet, Tanner Paddock – 38

3rd : Nathan Adams, Dean Domich, Dave Dupuis – 38

7th FLIGHT:

1st : Ron Hale, Mark Beland, Ryan Kuruliak – 39

2nd : Derek Lamon, Cory Charbonneau, Darren Miller – 39

3rd : Ray Chevrier, Mark Desjardin, Matt Newlands – 40

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Hercules Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Gilbert Bouchard

Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Anders Dereski

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Jason Belisle

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Closest to Hole #4: Jason Belisle

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate Closest to Hole #5: Derek Lamon

Whitefish Lodge $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Chris Buckell

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Dave Castonguay

Men’s Night $25. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Joel DeChamplain

Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Tony Thomas

Senior Men’s (65+) Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #5: Paul Bernath

Men’s Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #8: Dylan Buckell

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Peter Stinnisson

Winner of Cash Draw $72.00: Rob Vernier

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($3,290.00)- NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. ($3185.00 + $105.00 – 50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt ($244.50) – ($192.00 + $52.50) – 3 putters

Steve Cook, Rene Gagne, Jose Plant – Putt off will happen July 15th

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

Happenings at The Golf Club:

THE GOOSE 2- MAN TOURNAMENT HAS SOLD OUT. Thank you to all who have supported this event over the years. This year looks to be FANTASTIC!

Our Par 3 – 2 person “BETTER BALL” team tournament runs July 30th. Start time is 6:30 pm. Registration is now open to anyone who would like to play in it. Limited to 72 golfers. Call the Pro Shop for details.