Hwy 17 (Just North of Heyden) CLOSED

Highway 17 is currently closed just north of the Heyden turnoff. OPP, Fire and EMS are on scene at this time (4:29). Reports from the scene is that this is a collision between a transport and a 4-door car.
Traffic is being turned back to the Sault. Some travelers are taking the Hwy 556 – Hwy 552 to get around, but this is not recommended for commercial vehicles.
