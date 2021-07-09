Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Just North of Heyden) CLOSED

Highway 17 is currently closed just north of the Heyden turnoff. OPP, Fire and EMS are on scene at this time (4:29).  Reports from the scene is that this is a collision between a transport and a 4-door car.

Traffic is being turned back to the Sault. Some travelers are taking the Hwy 556 – Hwy 552 to get around, but this is not recommended for commercial vehicles.

 

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*