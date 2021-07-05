Morning News – July 5

Weather

Showers ending this morning then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches near Lake Superior. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 26 except 22 near Lake Superior. Humidex 33 except 28 near Lake Superior. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing this evening. Fog patches near Lake Superior. Low 12.

Severe thunderstorm warning

At 6:53 a.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain. This cluster of severe thunderstorms is located from 20 kilometres southeast of Pukaskwa to 15 kilometres west of Chapleau to 9 kilometres south of Goulais River Provincial Park to 50 kilometres west of Pancake Bay Provincial Park, moving east at 40 km/h. Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail. Locations impacted include the following regions: Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Northeast Forest Fire Region

There were no new wildland fires confirmed by late afternoon on July 4. There are currently six active fries, of these, one is not under control and five are under control. Of interest to Wawa and area readers is that Wawa 4 is 5.2 hectares and not under control at the time of this update. It is located on the Black River just west of where it crosses Hwy 614 about 30km south of Manitouwadge.

The fire hazard ranges mostly from moderate to high, with the Attawapiskat area and the southeastern section of the region showing a low hazard today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Six new fires were discovered in the northwest region by the late afternoon of July 4. There are 53 active fires in the northwest region. Twelve fires are not under control, seven fires are being held, 12 fires are under control and 22 fires are being observed. One fire was called out today.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly high and extreme with the exception of the southwest corner of the region where rainfall has reduced the hazard to moderate and low in some parts of the Kenora, Fort Frances and Dryden sectors. An incoming weather system is expected to bring precipitation to the region overnight into Monday.

News Tidbits

Don’t forget – Free Fishing Week is from July 3 to July 11, Ontario families can fish without buying a licence or carrying an Outdoors Card.

Happy 1st Anniversary to Wawa Pharmacy! The doors opened this week one year ago. Wawa-news wrote about Zizette (link) and her new business at that time.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit Sault Ste. Marie today. The Prime Minister, along with the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne, will tour the Algoma Steel Inc. facility mid-morning, In the afternoon the Prime Minister is also visiting the Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig Centre of Excellence in Anishinaabe Education.

Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care, will be joined by Premier Doug Ford and Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing, to highlight Ontario’s commitment to redeveloping and expanding Water’s Edge Care Community long-term care home in North Bay at 10 a.m.

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, will be joined by Robin Martin, MPP for Eglinton-Lawrence, and Gila Martow, MPP for Thornhill, to make a virtual announcement about new initiatives to combat antisemitism in Ontario schools at 11:30 a.m.